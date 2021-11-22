Only GH¢78m generated from 37 toll booths across the country - John Boadu

He said the proposal was to enhance productivity and reduce environmental pollution which is also meant to reduce heavy traffic.

Following the announcement, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta issued a directive for the collection of tolls on public roads to be immediately stopped, but Parliament took issue with the directive.

However, the NPP scribe, John Boadu believes abolishing the road tolls is the right step.

He said there were too many "nuisance" toll booths across the country and also generated less revenue for the country.

Furthermore, the toll booths he said created huge traffic because "the roads were not made for cars to stop but rather to move on it, so the more cars are stationary when they reach the booths, the greater the destruction on the roads."