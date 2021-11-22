Presenting the 2022 budget statement and economic policy to Ghanaians, Ken Ofori-Atta announced that the government of Ghana has proposed the abolishment of all road tolls in the country.
Only GH¢78m generated from 37 toll booths across the country - John Boadu
John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has thrown his weight behind the Minister of Roads' suspension of road tolls in the country following the announcement by the Finance Minister.
He said the proposal was to enhance productivity and reduce environmental pollution which is also meant to reduce heavy traffic.
Following the announcement, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta issued a directive for the collection of tolls on public roads to be immediately stopped, but Parliament took issue with the directive.
However, the NPP scribe, John Boadu believes abolishing the road tolls is the right step.
He said there were too many "nuisance" toll booths across the country and also generated less revenue for the country.
Furthermore, the toll booths he said created huge traffic because "the roads were not made for cars to stop but rather to move on it, so the more cars are stationary when they reach the booths, the greater the destruction on the roads."
John Boadu, speaking on Accra-based Peace FM said "The whole Ghana, in all the 37 toll booths we have, the revenue they generate is GH¢78 million...and even this 37 toll booths, just a few of them raise about 80% of the money".
