Sammy Gyamfi claimed the President was shying away from the debate because he knows Mahama has a superior record of achievements.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he said Mahama will agree to a debate even if Akufo-Addo selects his own moderators.

National Communications Director of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

“[Former] president Mahama has a far superior and towering record of achievements in all sectors of the nation that completely dwarfs the mediocre accomplishments of his successor, President Akufo-Addo,” Sammy Gyamfi said.

“If the NPP are still in doubt about this fact, then they should simply encourage their leader, President Akufo-Addo to accept the challenge by H.E John Mahama for a debate on their respective records of delivery at a place, time and with moderators and timekeepers of his choice.”

This comes after the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) turned down a challenge from Mahama to debate President Akufo-Addo on their respective records.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer had earlier called for a debate to settle the issue on who has a better record when it comes to infrastructural development.

“I am willing to present myself for a debate with President Nana Akufo-Addo any day, anytime, anywhere and we will settle the matter once and for all,” Mahama said during his tour of the Volta region.

However, reacting to this, the National Organiser of the NPP, Sammy Awuku, said debating Mahama is not part of their campaign plans.