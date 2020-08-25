The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer used the term while addressing the people and chiefs of Asukawkaw in the Volta region.

In calling on them to vote for him, he said in Twi that they must vote for a team that has both “Papa no” and “Obaa no”.

“I plead with you to vote for me. This is because we do not want any ‘skirt and blouse’. When you vote for ‘Papa no’, you have to also vote for ‘Obaa no’ so that we can work together,” Mahama said.

The phrase ‘Papa no’ has become very popular on social media following heated exchanges between actress Tracey Boakye and singer Mzbel over a mysterious married man both ladies have reportedly dated.

Two weeks ago, Parliament was temporarily thrown into a state of confusion on Friday after Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah referred to ex-Deputy Energy Minister John Jinapor as “Papa no.”

Despite the Information Minister intending it as a joke, the Minority took exception and called for a retraction.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah came under severe criticism from the NDC faithful and later clarified that he didn’t mean to offend anyone when he used the phrase.

