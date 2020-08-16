Mr. Oppong Nkrumah used the phrase while the MPs were discussing the approval of the Agyapa Royalties Limited agreement on Friday.

Responding to an argument raised by ex-Deputy Energy Minister John Jinapor, he described him (Jinapor) as “Papa no.”

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The phrase ‘Papa no’ has become very popular on social media following heated exchanges between actress Tracey Boakye and singer Mzbel over a mysterious married man both ladies have reportedly dated.

The Minority immediately took exception and called for a retraction, but the Information Minister explained that he did not mean to offend anyone when he used the phrase.

“Mr. Speaker, earlier, I was trying to catch your eye to request that the use of my expression which caused apprehension on the other side be expunged from the record,” Oppong Nkrumah said.

“I didn’t mean it to offend anybody. It was in jest. And if anybody took offence to it, the records should reflect that it’s been expunged.”

The Information Minister came under scrutiny from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) faithful after his comment in Parliament.