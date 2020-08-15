Mr. Oppong Nkrumah used the phrase while the MPs were discussing the approval of the Agyapa Royalties Limited agreement.

The phrase ‘Papa no’ has been very popular on social media following heated exchanges between actress Tracey Boakye and singer Mzbel over a mysterious man both ladies have reportedly dated.

Despite the Information Minister intending it as a joke, the Minority took exception and called for a retraction.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

“Mr. Speaker, I want to encourage my colleagues on the other side. I want to encourage my good friend who just spoke (John Jinapor),” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“In my hometown, we will say, ‘Papa no.’ ‘Papa no.’ I want to encourage ‘Papa no’ to take some time and follow the structure of this conversation and support.”

However, Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu quickly countered and said they would also not respect the Information Minister if he does not retract the phrase.

“From today, we won’t recognize you as minister of this republic. And we will not accord you any respect as minister. Let’s throw it to the dogs. What do you take us for? So, ‘Papa no’ accepted. But from today, we will not,” an angry Mr. Iddrisu said.

“We will give you a name. We will give you a name. And we are serving notice, he was elected just like you. And his constituents respect him. Because you people use ‘Papa no’ on social media.

“We know what it means. We will match you. You have lost my respect as Minority leader from today. We will match with you. We too, we will call you ‘Maame no.”

As the debate went on, some Majority MPs could be heard shouting ‘Papa no’ while their Minority counterparts also banged their tables.

Meanwhile, the First deputy Speaker of Parliament Joe Osei Owusu later waded in to restore calm.