According to Oppong Nkrumah, Daniel Domelevo will return to office after his statutory leave.

Speaking in an interview on GHONE TV on Wednesday, Oppong-Nkrumah justified the directive stating that the Auditor-General will resume work after he exhausts his leave.

Domelovo has not been fired,” Oppong Nkrumah told host Serwaa Amihere adding, Akufo-Addo has not fired him.”

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Mr Domelovo was asked to take his accumulated leave of 167 days in June by the President, a directive that has been heavily criticized by majority of Ghanaians and several anti-corruption agencies.

A group consisting of 26 African Auditors-General last week wrote to President Akufo-Addo to reconsider his proceed on leave directive to Ghana’s Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo.