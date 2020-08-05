According to Oppong Nkrumah, Daniel Domelevo will return to office after his statutory leave.

Speaking in an interview on GHONE TV on Wednesday, Oppong-Nkrumah justified the directive stating that the Auditor-General will resume work after he exhausts his leave.

Domelovo has not been fired,” Oppong Nkrumah told host Serwaa Amihere adding, Akufo-Addo has not fired him.”

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Mr Domelovo was asked to take his accumulated leave of 167 days in June by the President, a directive that has been heavily criticized by majority of Ghanaians and several anti-corruption agencies.

A group consisting of 26 African Auditors-General last week wrote to President Akufo-Addo to reconsider his proceed on leave directive to Ghana’s Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo.