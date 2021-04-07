RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘Accra became Ghana’s capital by accident; let’s consider relocating it’ – Agogo Chief

Ghana must consider relocating its administrative capital from Accra, the Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Akuoko Sarpong, has said.

According to him, Accra became the country’s capital by accident due to the city’s proximity to the sea.

The Chief advocated for Ghana’s administrative capital to be moved to Kintampo, while Accra remains the commercial capital.

Nana Akuoko Sarpong said this on the sidelines of his 45th anniversary as chief of the Agogo Traditional Area.

“I have spoken about this before. We can be thinking of relocating the administrative capital somewhere near Kintampo while Accra remains the commercial capital,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“[We can] have an administrative capital away from Accra, somewhere within the interior, near Yeji where there’s water.

“We must plan ahead because Accra was not planned to be a capital. Accra became a capital by accident around 1875 during King Tackie’s time because Accra is very close to the sea and is below sea level.”

The capital of the British Gold Coast colony was moved from Cape Coast to Accra in 1877 following the transfer of the seat of government from the former.

