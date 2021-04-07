‘Accra became Ghana’s capital by accident; let’s consider relocating it’ – Agogo Chief

“I have spoken about this before. We can be thinking of relocating the administrative capital somewhere near Kintampo while Accra remains the commercial capital,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“[We can] have an administrative capital away from Accra, somewhere within the interior, near Yeji where there’s water.

“We must plan ahead because Accra was not planned to be a capital. Accra became a capital by accident around 1875 during King Tackie’s time because Accra is very close to the sea and is below sea level.”