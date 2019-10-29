There’s been a countless number of times when this fact has been proven. From the bible to engineering, water can harm just as it does good.

Ghana has had its troubles with water over the years. From the lack of potable water to the abundance of it when not needed during floods, the West African country has seen it all.

On Monday, October 28, 2019, the country experienced what has been a regular happening in recent time during heavy rains in the capital – an Accra flooding.

The flood on Monday saw commuters stranded or stuck in heavy traffic after going about their day’s activities with flooding on the Tema Motorway. Other parts of Accra’s residential communities also experienced some flooding.

Aside from the usual tours and complaints in the media space when these things happen, nothing much has been done over the years.

Based on what happened on June 3, 2015, Ghana is aware flooding in its capital or any part of the country is not a joke. It is a scary routine that must be stopped.

From Monday’s flood, here are scary videos that will have Ghanaians thinking ‘Are we safe?’.