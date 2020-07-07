This adds up to the 6 final year students that have also tested positive in the school.

This was confirmed by a joint statement signed by Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Professor Kwasi Opoku-Agyemang, Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The statement said, “The Ghana Education Service (GES) received reports of suspected cases of COVID-19 from some second cycle institutions including Accra Girls Senior High school.”

Dr Kuma Aboagye

“The GHS was subsequently notified of the situation. As of 6 July 2020, six (6) students, a teacher and spouse have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 in Accra Girls Senior High School.”

The statement added: "The school has put in measures to ensure strict adherence to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures, and continuous public education sections for staff, students and parents on COVID-19 as part of steps instituted so far."

They have, therefore, assured the general public and all parents that, in accordance with the laid down protocols on the COVID-19 pandemic that have been issued to all schools, the necessary steps have been taken and the six confirmed students, the teacher and Spouse have been taken to a treatment centre for further management and are currently doing well.