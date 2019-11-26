This comes after residents of the area complained that falling coconut fruits from tall trees often destroy their roofing.

The Senior Environmental Health Officer at Mamobi, Mariam Braimah, confirmed that the Assembly is set to cut the trees.

(Photo Credit: Myjoyonline)

He told Accra-based Joy FM that the Assembly will make sure the coconut trees are cut down to prevent any eventuality.

Some of the residents said the coconut trees have punched holes in their roofs, a challenge they’ve been facing for the last 10 years.

Photo Credit: Myjoyonline

They said, despite the risky state of the trees, their owners have turned deaf ears to their complaints.

Madam Aishetu Seidu said she lost a family member who was hit by a falling coconut fruit, with the said relative suffering serious head injuries.

Photo Credit: Myjoyonline

The residents, she said, had no other option than to report the issue to the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly for action to be taken.