In a rather weird and uncharacteristic move, the Assembly said it was auctioning the goats to serve as deterrent to people who allow their domestic animals to stray other people’s homes.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Clement Wilkinson, said the Assembly was right to auction the goats.

He argued that it is not a crime since it was backed by law to auction impounded animals which are not claimed within a period of four days.

The Assembly’s by-law states that, where an impounded animal is not claimed within a period of four days, the Assembly shall cause a notice of the impoundment to be displayed at a conspicuous place in the area for six days.

At the expiry of the period specified, if the animal remains unclaimed, it shall be sold at a public auction by a licensed auctioneer or other person appointed by the Assembly for that purpose.

Mr. Wilkinson named the four goats Emmanuel, Joseph, John and Andrew. They were sold for GH¢350, GH¢195, GH¢60 and GH¢60, respectively.

Mr. Wilkinson warned that the Assembly will not hesitate to recapture and re-auction the animals should their new owners also allow them to stray other people’s homes and backyards.