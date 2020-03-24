These are Accra and Tema in the Greater Accra Region and Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Minister made this known during a press briefing today, March 24, 2020 to update the public on the pandemic.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

“What we have identified so far is that, we can describe two areas in Ghana now as our own epicentres. Accra and Tema together and Kumasi,” Mr. Agyeman Manu said.

The Minister earlier announced that the number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has jump to 52.

According to him, some epidemiologists and community health nurses have been deployed to trace all those who have had contacts with the infected persons.

“In Accra, we have deployed 98 field officers, epidemiologists and community health nurses who have been trained in tracing people.

“In Kumasi, we have deployed about 50 trained people who are also doing contact tracing,” he stated.

Mr. Agyeman Manu added that all the new cases are coming from Ghanaians that are currently in mandatory quarantine.