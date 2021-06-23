Accra to face 22 days of dumsor; ECG announces schedule

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that parts of the capital city will face a 22-day power outages, popularly known as dumsor.

According to ECG, this has been necessitated by some maintenance works in Accra.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of ECG, Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu in a press conference today.

The outages would allow the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to complete the last phase of repair works on some bulk supply points and transmission cables in Accra.

The last phase of the repair and upgrade works, which begins on Monday, June 28, 2021, will see an upgrade in the Volta-Achimota-Mallam transmission lines.

The exercise will cause interruption in power supply to some 71 communities within Accra.

The communities have been categorised into 6 groups, each of which will be without power from 6:00pm to 12:00am once a week within the 22-day period lasting between June 28 and July 19, 2021.

Earlier in May, ECG embarked on 16-day power outages in Accra for repair works.

A statement issued by ECG Thursday, May 20, 2021, noted that, as part of system improvement works on the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP), a re-construction of a section of Ghana Grid Company’s 161kV Winneba to Mallam transmission lines and tie-in will be required.

“This exercise will lead to a shortfall in transmission of power to Accra during the peak load hours,” ECG added.

See the schedule below

