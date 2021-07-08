Achimota School on a 2-week lockdown over COVID-19 outbreak

In a directive issued alongside the Ghana Education Service (GES), no one will be allowed to enter the school while students will also not be allowed to exit.

The Ghana Health Service, last week, announced an outbreak of the deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 in Achimota School.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, told journalists that samples were taken from 843 students (348 boarders and 459 day students) and 36 teaching and non-teaching staff as of July 3, 2021.

One hundred thirty-five of the 550 results released so far, tested positive.

The results of 293 samples of day students are yet to come in.

The testing began after three students went to the school’s sickbay with influenza-like symptoms, Dr Kuma-Aboaye said.

They tested positive, were isolated and their contacts placed under mandatory quarantine.

Subsequently, several other students started exhibiting symptoms that triggered mass tracing and testing on campus.

As far as the general COVID-19 situation in schools is concerned, a total of 2,000 students in 351 schools at all levels have contracted the virus, so far.