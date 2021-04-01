RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Achimota school sued by parents of Rastafarian student over admission standoff

Authors:

Pulse News

Achimota School has been sued by the family of the dreadlocked student who was denied admission by the senior high school.

Rasta student sues Achimota SHS for violating right to education

Pulse Ghana

The student has sued the school for violating his right to education.

Recommended articles

The family of Tyrone Iras Marhguy, in the suit, said the school’s decision amounts to “a violation of his right to education guaranteed under Articles 25(1)(b), 28(4) of the 1992 Constitution.”

Similarly, they aver that the decision violates the teenager’s right to dignity.

The suit, among others, said there is no lawful basis for the school “to interfere with the applicant’s right to education based on his Rasta, through which he manifests or expresses his constitutionally-guaranteed right to religion and to practise and manifest same”.

The Marhguys want the court to direct the school “to immediately admit or enrol the applicant to continue with his education unhindered.”

They are also demanding that he be compensated for the “inconvenience, embarrassment, waste of time, and violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms”.

The Attorney General and the Board of Directors of Achimota were cited in the suit.

Rasta student sues Achimota school over admission standoff
Rasta student sues Achimota school over admission standoff Pulse Ghana
Rasta student sues Achimota school over admission standoff
Rasta student sues Achimota school over admission standoff Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum has disclosed that consultations are ongoing aimed at revising school rules to address matters as relates to the admission of Rastafarian students.

According to him, the Achimota School has over the years been a school of inclusion.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Masquerades kneel as pastor prays for them in public

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]