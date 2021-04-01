Achimota school sued by parents of Rastafarian student over admission standoff

The student has sued the school for violating his right to education.
Achimota School has been sued by the family of the dreadlocked student who was denied admission by the senior high school.
Pulse Ghana
The student has sued the school for violating his right to education.
The family of Tyrone Iras Marhguy, in the suit, said the school’s decision amounts to “a violation of his right to education guaranteed under Articles 25(1)(b), 28(4) of the 1992 Constitution.”
Similarly, they aver that the decision violates the teenager’s right to dignity.
The suit, among others, said there is no lawful basis for the school “to interfere with the applicant’s right to education based on his Rasta, through which he manifests or expresses his constitutionally-guaranteed right to religion and to practise and manifest same”.
The Marhguys want the court to direct the school “to immediately admit or enrol the applicant to continue with his education unhindered.”
They are also demanding that he be compensated for the “inconvenience, embarrassment, waste of time, and violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms”.
The Attorney General and the Board of Directors of Achimota were cited in the suit.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum has disclosed that consultations are ongoing aimed at revising school rules to address matters as relates to the admission of Rastafarian students.
According to him, the Achimota School has over the years been a school of inclusion.
