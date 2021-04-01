Achimota school sued by parents of Rastafarian student over admission standoff

The family of Tyrone Iras Marhguy, in the suit, said the school’s decision amounts to “a violation of his right to education guaranteed under Articles 25(1)(b), 28(4) of the 1992 Constitution.”

The suit, among others, said there is no lawful basis for the school “to interfere with the applicant’s right to education based on his Rasta, through which he manifests or expresses his constitutionally-guaranteed right to religion and to practise and manifest same”.