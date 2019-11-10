According to the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako, ACP Dr. Agordzo was removed from the service in 2007 but was reinstated after he appealed against his removal.

He was reinstated but his rank was reduced, Kweku Baako revealed.

ACP Dr. Agordzor is under investigation for allegedly planning to destabilize the country. He was put before a District court in Accra and subsequently remanded for his alleged role in the plot.

According to state prosecutors, ACP Dr Agordzor drafted a protest speech for a group that was allegedly scheming to take over the reins of government illegally.

After making an appearance at the Kaneshie District Court earlier today, Dr. Agordzor pleaded his innocence.

An angry Dr. Agordzor Wednesday morning emerged from the Kaneshie District Court where he was arraigned and vowed to defend his name to the end.

He was remanded in custody till Friday to enable the court rule on an application challenging its jurisdiction over the case.