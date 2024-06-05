Adam Bonaa explains why AG and EOCO boss must resign or be fired

Bonaa emphasised that both the Attorney-General's office and EOCO have been entangled in allegations of corruption and misconduct.

These allegations, he said undermine public confidence in these institutions, which are pivotal in upholding the rule of law and combating corruption.

He argued that when the entities responsible for maintaining justice and integrity are themselves suspected of wrongdoing, it creates a pervasive atmosphere of distrust and cynicism among the populace.

He said "If such a person is prosecuting you, how would you feel? Would you believe that you will be treated fairly and reasonably, looking at what has come out and judging from other incidents that the Attorney General has been involved in? The question is, is he competent enough to represent us?

"Such a person going forward, I would ask humbly, if the president does not fire him, he should step aside so that while a probe is undertaken, if he is able to clear himself, why not?" he said.

Linking his statement to the money laundering investigation initiated against former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Dr. Bonaa said the level of contradiction exhibited by Godfred Dame and Maame Tiwaa clearly showed that the two are not fit for their positions.

He suggested that the Attorney-General and EOCO boss should step aside for investigations into their work or be removed by their appointing authority, the president.

"As far as I am concerned, he is not competent enough and is not suitable enough to represent us as the number one lawyer defending our civil liberties in Ghana when you look at it from the point of the Cecilia Dapaah-EOCO saga, how he was involved and how he contradicted himself. Such an important public matter, how he and the EOCO boss contradicted themselves. One can say that it speaks volumes of our justice delivery system, and so it would be prudent to say that he and the EOCO boss should step aside. If not, the president should fire them," he said in an interview with Ghanaweb.

The security analyst highlights a significant lack of transparency and accountability in the operations of both offices.