She said the former Minister of Procurement will be screened thoroughly by the Appointments Committee.

Speaking on her appointment in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Friday January 22, Nana Oye congratulated her for the new role.

She said “I will want to congratulate her. I wish her all the very best.

“She should know that she will be screened thoroughly to make sure that she is able to fully exercise the mandate.”

Nana Oye explained that the functions of the Gender Minister requires someone who has what it takes to carry out the duties hence, the decision to thoroughly examine her.

The President announced that he will be working with 85 ministers in his second term.

Nana Oye Lithur

However, Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has said President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial appointees still too high for Ghana.

He said an optimum size of 40 ministers would be okay to rule the country.

He believes there are outstanding ministries that can be absorbed under one umbrella.