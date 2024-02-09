Afenyo-Markin advocates against imposing imprisonment for LGBTQ+ engagement

The discussions on this legislation, which focuses on promoting appropriate human sexual rights and upholding Ghanaian family values, involved clarifications from MP Sam Nartey George of Ningo Prampram.

He emphasized that the public's apprehensions primarily revolve around the advocacy and endorsement of LGBTQ+ agendas rather than the private behavior of individuals.

Afenyo Markin speaking on the development said the state of the country's prisons and argued that they would not provide the rehabilitation needed for offenders of the act.

He said it is his contention that given the state of our prisons, a custodial sentence will not lead to the rehabilitation of the offender if he is convicted; it cannot be an option. "If indeed we are promoting Ghanaian family values, then our Ghanaian family values will not entail the consequence of those who breach them being destroyed in society," he stated.

The proposed legislation aims to prohibit LGBTQ+ and associated activities, criminalize the promotion or advocacy for LGBTQ+ activities, and establish measures for the safeguarding and assistance of children and individuals affected by or accused of engaging in LGBTQ+ and related activities.