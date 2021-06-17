Agbogbloshie onion sellers want to ‘kill’ me with juju - Greater Accra Minister

Speaking on Accra based Net 2 TV, the Minister said he has plans for the market women and he will definitely relocate them.

“Whether they like it or not, we will move them because we have made an alternative arrangement for them”.

“I have heard they have gone to some mallam to kill me. They are kidding”, he said.

“They should tell the mallam to return to his hometown because so far as God exists, nothing will happen to Henry Quartey by the grace of God, and by July 1, 2021, we shall move them”, he said.

Henry Quartey has received a lot of plaudits for his “Make Accra Work Again” campaign.