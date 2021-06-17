RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Agbogbloshie onion sellers want to ‘kill’ me with juju - Greater Accra Minister

Authors:

Evans Annang

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister has disclosed that there’s a ploy to kill him by onion sellers at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister
Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister Pulse Ghana

He said he has heard of their plans to contact a juju man to kill him because he plans to relocate them from the market.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Accra based Net 2 TV, the Minister said he has plans for the market women and he will definitely relocate them.

“Whether they like it or not, we will move them because we have made an alternative arrangement for them”.

“I have heard they have gone to some mallam to kill me. They are kidding”, he said.

“They should tell the mallam to return to his hometown because so far as God exists, nothing will happen to Henry Quartey by the grace of God, and by July 1, 2021, we shall move them”, he said.

 Henry Quartey
 Henry Quartey ece-auto-gen

Henry Quartey has received a lot of plaudits for his “Make Accra Work Again” campaign.

The campaign has rid the capital city of many unauthorized structures as well hawkers selling on illegal routes.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Nana Prempeh

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman