Agenda 111’s GHS 600m is yet to be utilized – Finance Ministry replies Minority

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Finance has clarified that the GHS 600 million it allocated to the ‘Agenda 111’ in the 2020 budget is yet to be utilized.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

In a statement copied to the media, the Ministry said the government has not allocated a new budget line for the project.

This response comes after the Minority in Parliament accused the Ministry of squandering the earlier budget it made for the project.

“Government expects to “drawdown various amounts from the account, which would be managed by the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).”

“The money was first released to the Health Infrastructure Account at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to support the implementation of the District and Regional Hospital projects back in 2020.”

It noted further that only GHS36 million, which the minority also questioned, “has been released as part of pre-construction mobilisation.”

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The Minority in Parliament accused the government of haven already spent over GHC636 million on the project even before sod cutting.

