The workers earlier detailed the hardship faced by staff following the delay in payment of salaries for May and June after taking half salaries for April when they embarked on a sit-down strike effective today, Friday, July 3, 2020.

According to the General Secretary of the union, Fuseini Iddrisu, they are exploring legal options available to ensure that the government is made to pay the amount.

"We are a noble union; we know the labour laws of this country. The laws of labour in this country give room for action that will be taken that can become legal actions. Definitely, we will go through the process and make sure that we use legal means to address our issues the workers are threatening to lay down their tools because yesterday was the end of the 5 days," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

They noted that although MMTL was "established to achieve certain social policy objectives for accelerated economic growth and development" support from the Government has in recent times not been forthcoming."

The aggrieved workers indicated that the operations of MMTL has been affected by the directives from the "Sector-Minister which are intended to regulate the operations of all commercial transport service providers in the country” in the area of "revenue generation, and this has gone a long way to affect the salaries of staff and their welfare."

The staff appealed to the government to "take steps to replenish the aging fleet of MMTL by augmenting it with at least 200 Intercity buses by the close of 2020 and also contract Neoplan Ghana to aid MMTL in the refurbishment of up to 200 currently out of use buses" as the company is currently operating with buses which are "as old as 16 years to 20 years."

The Union has directed that "The industrial action should be suspended immediately until further notice. The salaries in arrears should be paid by Monday 13th July 2020."

"If by the 13th July 2020, the salaries in arrears are not paid, the National Secretariat of the Union will get back to the workers through the Divisional Union Executives with further directives," it added.