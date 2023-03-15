Agriculture will lift Ghana out of poverty — Afriyie Akoto reveals

He made this known at a programme on the theme "The future of the economy of Ghana" at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

He said "I strongly believe agriculture will lift Ghana out of poverty and assure us not only of food security but also generate the necessary resources for the development of the other sectors including industry, health, education and infrastructure in the medium to long term.

"This is evident from the current economic challenges confronting the world, food, renewable energy, water, and big data will drive this new order."

"Africa, particularly Ghana can lead this new order by strengthening all sectors of the economy and transforming agriculture sustainably," the former Agriculture Minister added.

He also launched his presidential campaign to run on the ticket of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

He touched on how his government will revive Ghana's ailing economy.

