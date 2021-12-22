Akufo-Addo appoints Obour as Managing Director of Ghana Post

In a report by Accra based Asaase Radio, Obuor’s role is see to the expansion of the company’s postal network to viable areas and improve service to non-viable areas.

For a period of 8 years (October 2011 to August 2019), Bice Osei Kuffour worked as the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana where he successfully energized the Union and created initiatives like the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWEF), Musiga Academy with NAFTI, Ajumapa loans and Musiga Grandball which received patronage from all sitting president’s of Ghana during the period.

Bice Osei-Kuffour Obour Pulse Ghana

He has also held leadership roles such as Board Member of National Folklore Board, 2017 – 2021; Executive Member of International Federation of Musicians (FIM), 2013-2018; Advisory Board Member of School of Performing Arts (SPA), University of Ghana, Legon, 2013 – 2017, and Executive Director for Ghana Tourism Booster Project, 2016-2017.

Digitization of Post Offices across the country has been at the centre of the turnaround strategy by Ghana Post, allowing the company flexibility to easily add on new services, whiles the introduction of digital addresses by the government has come to enhance delivery of mails and parcels.