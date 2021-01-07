The duo was sworn-in by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, on Thursday, January 6, 2021, at the precinct of Parliament.

As part of the swearing-in process, the President took his oat of office before delivering a inaugural address.

A host of dignitaries were present at the swearing in of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia as President and Vice President, respectively.

These include Members of Parliament (MPs), newly-elected Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and other African Heads of States.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Bagbin was sworn-in as Speaker of the 8th Parliament after beating incumbent Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye in a vote.

There was some confusion when Tema West MP snatched the ballot papers while counting was ongoing and attempted to bolt with it.

He was, however, chased by some legislators from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), sparking chaos in Parliament.

Despite the chaos that marred the counting process, the Clerk of Parliament later announced Mr. Bagbin as the elected Speaker.

This is the first time in Ghana’s historic that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are serving in their second term after securing re-election in the 2020 general elections.