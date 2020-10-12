As flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he suffered a first-round loss to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Mahama.

However, the President explained that losing the presidential elections in 2012 did not really bother him.

Nana Akufo-Addo

Rather, he said, he felt so sad after realising that the NPP “had not had one seat in the Upper West”.

Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed some members of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs on his two-day tour of the region.

He said he was so determined to “reverse that situation and God willing on the 8th of December 2016, we had a different result.”

“In 2016, I came to battle full of promises on the things I intended to do and I believe that it was for the people accepting those promises and also being affected by the poor governance of the then Mahama administration.

“It is the combination of these two phenomenon that caught the people of Ghana to vote for me,” the President added, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Touting the achievements of his government in the Upper West region, Akufo-Addo said 2163 projects are being executed in the region, out of which 1299 have been completed.