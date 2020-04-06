Sammy Gyamfi said the provision of free water as well as the increase in allowances for health workers were first proposed by the former president.

He, however, lauded President Akufo-Addo for instituting the measures nonetheless.

“Folks, the new social intervention measures announced by President Akufo-Addo relative to the COVID-19 pandemic are laudable. As a party that is inclined to social democratic principles, the NDC believes that providing some safety net to cushion the vulnerable and Ghanaians at large, is a vital necessity in a time like this. We therefore support any policy or program, that is intended to cushion Ghanaians against the impact of the pandemic.

"Indeed, most of the newly announced interventions, such as free water, distribution of free food to deprived communities in lockdown areas, provision of insurance to our frontline health workers, local production of PPEs among others, were first canvassed by H.E John Dramani Mahama. We are glad that at long last, President Akufo-Addo is beginning to adopt these recommendations,” portions of a statement he released in response to the president’s address read.

John Mahama promises free SHS for Private schools’ students

Additionally, he cited five key proposals by John Mahama to the government which he noted would increase the country’s chances at fighting the deadly fast-spreading disease when adhered to.

“1. government cancels the 50% increment in the Communication Service Tax (CST) and negotiate with Telcos to suppress their pricing (airtime and data cost), in exchange for free 6-months extension of licenses and other incentives.

2. government scraps taxes on essential products such as sanitizers, wipes, food, among others to make these items readily available and accessible for our people.

3. government provides Ghanaians with free electricity, as has been done by the Government of Togo.

4. government expands the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) program to cover more poor households in this time of crisis.

5. The Ghana Buffer Stock Company should release and distribute free food to more deprived households in lockdown areas.”

He questioned President Akufo-Addo’s ability to implement the proposed interventions describing him as one who was quick to make promise but slow to implement them when it mattered.