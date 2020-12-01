He said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has failed in fighting corruption in the country.

Speaking to host Kwasi Kumi Boadu (KKB) on Sunyani-based Moonlite 102.3 FM concerning the government’s posture on combating graft, D.r Manteaw said that the Akufo-Addo administration tried to make the Special Prosecutor work like a poodle.

“When we talk about a poodle, it is a dog and it is extremely loyal so if the Special Prosecutor is saying something like they wanted to treat him as a poodle then it means that all they wanted was for the Special Prosecutor to do what they [the government] wanted him to do,” he explained.

Dr. Manteaw also stressed it was very wrong for President Akufo-Addo to control Mr Amidu “because the law, concerning the establishment of the Special Prosecutor’s office, guaranteed him total independence from external bodies.”

Dr. Manteaw who is also the spokesperson for the Alliance of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working on extractives, anti-corruption and good governance, observed that the events leading to the resignation of Mr Amidu were not only unfortunate but contrary to what President Akufo-Addo promised to do when voted to power.

Dr Steve Manteaw

Amidu who is also known as Citizen Vigilante told President Akufo-Addo in his resignation letter that he had to announce his resignation to the public because of “the traumatic experience I went through from October 20, 2020, to November 2, 2020, when I conveyed in a 13-page letter the conclusions and observations on the analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the Report On Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions and Other Matters Related Thereto to the President as Chairman of the National Security Council.”

To this end, Dr. Manteaw who staged a spirited campaign against the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions said he was convinced the Akufo-Addo administration has lost the fight against corruption, especially within his own government.

“When it comes to corruption, NPP has failed monumentally. Even if you take one corruption case out, the rest of the cases would still be more than that of the NDC’S,” he added, “That is not a good thing.”