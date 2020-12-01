The Eastern Region has a total of 7,893 eligible voters across the 33 constituencies and in the Akyemansa district, it has the lowest voter population of 50 voters while New Juaben South has the highest special voter population of 837.

Some voters had been turned away for not having their names on the register.

According to the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor who was at the Regional Police Training School to observe the process was satisfied with the exercise.

Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa addressing the press ahead of the Special voting said her outfit has finished compiling the list of persons who will partake in the special voting.

She noted that the list has been published on the Commission’s website, adding that special voters can check their details using a code.

"As you may be aware, the Electoral Commission reached out to the security agencies and media houses to inform them about the special voting facility. The letter requested them to send details of their members who wished to take part in the special voting exercise to the Commission. I am pleased to note that the list of Special Voting has been compiled.

"The list has been published on the website of the Commission. Additionally, the Commission has made it possible for persons on the Special Voting List to check their details using the Code. We encourage all who applied to take time to check their details before Tuesday, December 1, 2020," the EC boss stated.

Jean Mensa further revealed that a total of 109,557 will partake in Tuesday's special voting – the highest number in history.