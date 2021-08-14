Akufo-Addo has largely fulfilled promise of reducing hardship in Ghana – Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia said this in a lengthy Facebook post while commemorating International Youth Day on Thursday.

“Yesterday, we marked the International Youth Day in Ghana and across the world. I would like to remind the youth of our dear country that the NPP promised to reduce the suffering Ghanaians were going through under the economic mismanagement of the NDC,” he said.

“After four years in office, what is clear is that even though many Ghanaians are facing challenging times especially as a result of the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of the NPP under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, through policies implemented, delivered largely on its promise of reducing the suffering of Ghanaians even though we have a lot more to do in that direction.”

Further listing some achievements of the AKufo-Addo government in the last four years, the Vice President said the NPP has fixed the bureaucracy and corruption that ensued at the ports.