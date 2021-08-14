RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo has largely fulfilled promise of reducing hardship in Ghana – Bawumia

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo government has largely delivered on its promise of reducing the suffering of Ghanaians.

Akufo-Addo has largely fulfilled promise of reducing hardship in Ghana – Bawumia
Akufo-Addo has largely fulfilled promise of reducing hardship in Ghana – Bawumia

According to him, despite the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has done very well to reduce suffering among citizens.

Recommended articles

Dr. Bawumia said this in a lengthy Facebook post while commemorating International Youth Day on Thursday.

FB Post

“Yesterday, we marked the International Youth Day in Ghana and across the world. I would like to remind the youth of our dear country that the NPP promised to reduce the suffering Ghanaians were going through under the economic mismanagement of the NDC,” he said.

“After four years in office, what is clear is that even though many Ghanaians are facing challenging times especially as a result of the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of the NPP under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, through policies implemented, delivered largely on its promise of reducing the suffering of Ghanaians even though we have a lot more to do in that direction.”

Further listing some achievements of the AKufo-Addo government in the last four years, the Vice President said the NPP has fixed the bureaucracy and corruption that ensued at the ports.

FB Post

He said the ruling government has also fixed the bureaucracy and corruption at the Scholarship Secretariat by introducing digitisation.

Something BIG Is Coming!

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

Gun fire exchange

Terrorists planning attack on Accra and other major African cities - NPC

Terrorists

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Supreme Court Judge Marful-Sau dies

Justice Marful-Sau