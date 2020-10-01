The Reggae artiste said this in reaction to Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s labelling of John Mahama as a man with no vision.

“Not only has he proven to be incompetent, but he has also proven to not have credibility and no vision. Right! There is no credibility,” Dr. Bawumia recently said.

“Where is the credibility? Where is the vision? It is not about just winning an election, you must have a view. You must have a vision. You must be credible to be able to be given the reins of this country to help people and he has not shown so. So, is that what we want to go back to?”

Bawumia and Nana Addo

However, Blakk Rasta believes the Vice President was beginning to focus too much on the NDC flagbearer.

He further stated that, if Mahama is incompetent and corrupt, then President Akufo-Addo qualifies as the godfather.

“How many people will agree with me that Dr Bawumia is all of a sudden becoming a comedian,” Blakk Rasta said, as quoted by Mynewsgh.

“It looks like all he talks about is Mahama. Any time he has to be in the news it has to be Mahama. If it’s incompetence, Mahama is one of the most incompetent, most corrupt. But Nana Addo is the great grandfather of Mahama.”