He said in a recent interview on Hot FM that Nana Appiah Mensah, the embattled businessman is not just sitting aloof while customers of his troubled company agitate for their locked-up funds.

According to Blakk Rasta, NAM 1 as he is popularly referred to, is exploring every possible means to turn his life around after learning the lessons from his mistakes that led to the current situation.

“Music has given Shatta Wale money so if Nana Appiah Mensah wants to sign an artiste and thinks that will give him money, he should be left to do his business because people in debt also do business. Now when you come there, you will realize that he sells phones and fridges and many different things so when you come there, you will see seven different departments.

“He started paying people that is why the place is too quiet. Almost every two months he pays people their monies. That is why the place is now a bit quiet. I wish that it would have been faster a little bit. My happiest moment will be when everyone is paid their monies.

READ ALSO: Managers of 2 Accra-based TV station arrested by police for promoting fraudsters

“He has always said that he has no Presidential ambitions but I think he was moving too fast. Young man, how old is NAM 1, thirty-something. I’m older than NAM1 almost fifteen years so he’s my kid brother but God blessed him to get something small and when he got the money as a young man the exuberance pushed him so he was sharing money, driving the cars and throwing money, he thought he could solve the problems in Ghana in just one day.”