The said demonstration took place in 1995, with lawyers, politicians and journalists all taking part.

Akufo-Addo marks 25th anniversary of "Kumepreko" demo with Kweku Baako, others

Akufo-Addo was one of the leaders as over 100,000 Ghanaians took to the streets to protest against the Jerry John Rawlings government.

Other leaders of the demonstration were Dr. Charles Wreko Brobbey, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, Dr. Nayarko Tamakloe, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, Akoto Ampaw, Victor Newman, Kwaku Opoku, Napoleon Abdulai and Agyeri Blankson.

Dubbed “Kume Preko” – which translates in Twi as “you may as well kill me” – the protest was against corruption and hardship in the country.

The protest, however, turned chaotic with some of the demonstrators sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Exactly 25 years after the incident, President Akufo-Addo met with some of his compatriots who took part in the demo.

Kitted in their face masks, Kwaku Baako and the others exchanged pleasantries with the President to mark the day.