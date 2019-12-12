The president has forwarded the name of Justice Yeboah to Parliament, as required by Article 144 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Justice Anin Yeboah is currently the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court.

A graduate of the Ghana School of Law in 1981, he was appointed to the Supreme Court by President John Agyekum Kufuor in June 2008. Prior to that, he had served as a Justice of the High Court from 2002 to 2003 and a Justice of the Court of Appeal from 2003 to 2008.

Justice Anin Yeboah

If approved by Parliament he will succeed the retiring Justice Sophia Akufo who will be stepping down at the end of the year