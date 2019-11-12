The three judges will move to the Supreme Court subject to approval from Parliament.

The three; Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Lovelace Johnson and Justice Gertrude Tokornoo, have been elevated to the apex court bench from the Court of Appeal.

The Speaker of Parliament announced the nominees in Parliament today, Tuesday.

Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo

They have been appointed to replace three justices who are on retirement or are due for retirement by the end of the year namely, Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo, Justice Sophia Adinyira and Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.

The current Chief Justice, Sophia A.B Akuffo, will retire on December 20, 2019.