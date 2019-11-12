The court, presided over by Justice George Buadi, held that the accused persons were not entitled to bail because they have not been unreasonably detained.

Justice Buadi was of the view that two months in detention on allegations of attempting to overthrow the government could not be described as unreasonable.

He, therefore, upheld the argument of the prosecution that investigations were still ongoing and the accused persons could interfere with investigations when granted bail at this stage.

“Two months detention on suspicion of committing treason is not unreasonable,” Justice Buadi held.