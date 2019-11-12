He said the promise by President Akufo-Addo to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa has failed woefully.

“Filth has engulfed this country; Accra has become the filthiest country virtually in the whole of Africa. When you have a president that claims he is going to make this country the cleanest, then again you see what is going on. When you have a group of lairs, fifth and lack of sanitation has become the order of the day because their own mind is filled with filth. That is exactly what it is. Filthy mind, filthy content brings about filthy nation.”

MP for Ketu South didn’t fail to mention how deplorable and shambolic the nature of our roads has become with everything falling apart in the hands of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party.

“Take a look at the state of our roads, the most shambolic state of roads I have seen in this country… everywhere you pass absolutely terrible. That again tells you what is going on. In the mist of their trumpeting and singing, things are collapsing left right and center.”

Fiifi Kwetey

The outspoken MP also lambasted Akufo-Addo and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta calling them ‘pathological liars’ for the numerous devastating conditions facing the country.

“We are really dealing with a group of people who have become nothing short of pathological lairs. That’s what they are, Kweku Ananse governance that’s what we have today. And Nana Akufo-Addo shame on you, shame on you Finance minister, shame on you.”

According to him the ruling government has rather inflicted suffering upon the people, citing the decapitation of the GETFund, NHIS, and education among others. Adding that attempts made have never been in the best interest of the citizens they claim to serve.