The founder of Perez Chapel International was reacting to the controversy surrounding government’s deployment of military personnel along the borders in the Volta and Oti regions.

Locals in the region, as well as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), have condemned the military influx.

Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) also insists that the influx of soldiers is purposely to prevent neighbouring Togolese from crossing over into Ghana to take part in the Electoral Commission’s upcoming voter registration exercise.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

While this has divided opinions among Ghanaians, Bishop Agyinasare said Ghana doesn’t need to burn due to the interests of politicians.

“We need to pray for the registration exercise and the election that it would not create any confusion in this country,” he said during a virtual sermon on Sunday, 28 June 2020.

“The opposition NDC claims the ruling NPP has sent soldiers, security personnel and vigilantes to their stronghold, especially Ketu South, to intimidate their people from registering; and the government is also saying foreigners from Togo come to register so they want to prevent that.”

He added: “Some members of the NDC see it as a declaration of war on their turf and the government sees it as: ‘No way are they going to back down’.

“This is the only country we have. We don’t want to run from our own country. We don’t want this country to burn because of politics.”

Meanwhile, former President Jerry John Rawlings believes the deployment of military personnel along the borders in the Volta and Oti regions is generating suspicion among citizens.