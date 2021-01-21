A statement from the Presidency said seven other Ministries have been scrapped for Akufo-Addo’s second term of office.

They are the Ministries of Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives.

According to the statement, the President will today, Thursday, 21st January 2021, submit to Parliament the list of proposed Ministers and Regional Ministers.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

It further confirmed that Akufo-Addo’s Ministers for his second term will not exceed 85, down from the one hundred and twenty- six (126) that characterised his first term.

“Seven Ministries, namely Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives, have been realigned,” a section of the statement said.

“The President has effected this realignment because virtually all these special-purpose Ministries have achieved the purposes for which they were established. The Office of the Senior Minister has also been abolished. This will result in a total of twenty-eight (28) Ministries, down from the thirty-six (36) of his first term.”

In all, the President is expected to make 46 Ministerial appointees, made up of 30 Ministers and 16 Regional Ministers.

The statement added that Akufo-Addo will also appoint a Minister for Public Enterprises, to operate under the Presidency.

“Furthermore, the President intends to appoint a Minister for Public Enterprises, who will be operating directly under the ambit of the Presidency, and not from a Ministry. The Minister will oversee a major restructuring of the entire state-owned enterprises sector to improve the productivity and profitability of the sector.

“A Minister of State has been nominated, and, if approved, will be assigned to the Ministry of Works and Housing, in addition to the substantive Minister, to give special focus to the critical issue of affordable, mass housing, envisaged as one of the priorities of the President’s second term,” it added.