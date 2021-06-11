RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo, others to plant 5 million trees today to ‘Green’ Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to lead a national tree planting exercise which commences today.

Green Ghana project
Pulse Ghana

The President alongside other top government officials will participate in the initiative named “Green Ghana Day”.

The project is expected to have 5 million trees planted across the country today.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, while launching the initiative earlier this week, said the exercise is an investment into the future.

“As part of the programme, we are seeking to work out a formula where the trees to be planted will be economic trees. We are talking about the Timber, Wawa, Nim, Rosewood, Shea trees. The rationale for this intervention is so that in planting the trees, we are also making an investment for the future,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo in a video to encourage Ghanaians to support the initiative earlier this montt, said, “we cannot sit back and watch as our trees, flora and fauna wiped out”.

Samuel Abu Jinapor
Pulse Ghana

“Our very existence is tied directly to the survival of trees”, he said, adding that, “Without the oxygen that is produced by trees, we cannot survive as humans”.

“So, on Friday, 11 June, the tree-planting exercise will ensure that we are not only sowing seeds for one day, but also for generations to come…I urge all Ghanaians to join this clarion call and help preserve our environment.”

The initiative is being championed by the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Evans Annang

