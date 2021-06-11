Akufo-Addo, others to plant 5 million trees today to ‘Green’ Ghana

The project is expected to have 5 million trees planted across the country today.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, while launching the initiative earlier this week, said the exercise is an investment into the future.

“As part of the programme, we are seeking to work out a formula where the trees to be planted will be economic trees. We are talking about the Timber, Wawa, Nim, Rosewood, Shea trees. The rationale for this intervention is so that in planting the trees, we are also making an investment for the future,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo in a video to encourage Ghanaians to support the initiative earlier this montt, said, “we cannot sit back and watch as our trees, flora and fauna wiped out”.

“Our very existence is tied directly to the survival of trees”, he said, adding that, “Without the oxygen that is produced by trees, we cannot survive as humans”.

“So, on Friday, 11 June, the tree-planting exercise will ensure that we are not only sowing seeds for one day, but also for generations to come…I urge all Ghanaians to join this clarion call and help preserve our environment.”