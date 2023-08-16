Akufo-Addo owes Ghanaians an apology for the bad economy – Prof. Adei

According to him, even though the fate of Ghana’s economy might have been out of the hands of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, an apology for the worsening economic conditions in the country is necessary.

“We have a problem with governance in this country… People in government whether National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not admit fault. I think it is a bad practice.”

“I haven’t heard an explicit statement from the President or Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, that ‘we are sorry for what has happened to Ghana’, even whether things went beyond our capacity, whether it was Ukraine -Russia war, COVID-19 pandemic,” Prof Adei is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio’s TownHall Talk.

“I would have expected the government to say, things are hard in Ghana, we have tried to steady the boat, but we want to apologize for the infliction, not by us but even by some economic circumstances,” he added.

Prof Adei, a former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), also said that Ghanaians should be ready for more hardship after the 2024 elections.

“The next three years, whether it’s Mahama or any of the NPP candidates, things will be extremely difficult for Ghanaians and it requires mobilizing Ghanaians to accept certain realities,” he added.

Relatedly, Professor Adei advised the Bank of Ghana to shelve its idea of building a new $250m headquarters.

He said that the country is currently in a deep economic crisis.

According to him, he doesn't think it is the time when "we are in such a deep hole that you should be building new headquarters."