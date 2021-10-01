Akufo-Addo receives Guinean military junta; calls on them to hand over power in 6 months

President Akufo-Addo re-emphasized ECOWAS’s unreserved condemnation of the coup d’état, as it was in contravention with the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which demands that political power be attained through the ballot and not the bullet.

Taking cognisance of the newly adopted Transition Charter, the ECOWAS Chairperson intimated that it was a step in the right direction, and was encouraged by the decision of the CNRD to update regularly the Authority of Heads of State of ECOWAS on the evolution of the transition process.

President Akufo-Addo remained unequivocal about the time frame for the holding of elections, maintaining that six (6) months is sufficient for such an exercise.

He assured the leadership in Guinea of the commitment of ECOWAS to help overhaul the electoral process, by providing technical support to Guinea.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for the military leadership in Guinea to take heed of the decisions of the Authority, as the full weight of the international community is firmly behind any decision taken by ECOWAS.

In his remarks, Colonel Sadiba Koulibaly, second in command of the CRND, told the President that ten (10) days of consultations with key stakeholders in Guinea had led to the drafting and adoption of a new Transition Charter, which reinforces the determination of the military leadership to return the country to civilian rule.