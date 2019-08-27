He said the numerous scandals that have rocked the NPP government is unprecedented and it should cause the president to resign.

Speaking on Accra based Atinka FM on the recent expose that indicted the CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei of awarding contracts to himself, Dr. Tamakloe said such incidents could lead to civil unrests in the country.

"The level of corruption under Akufo Addo's government is the worst ever in the history of Ghana and if he doesn't take care, there'll be a civil unrest under his leadership just like the revolution that happened in the North of Africa", he said.

The investigations revealed that Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), a company incorporated in June 2017, and owned by Chief Executive of the Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei, has won a number of government contracts through restrictive tendering.

"Nana Addo should have sacked the CEO of PPA and not suspend him. He should have been sacked and an independent investigative body set to look into the matter. A lot of the scandals have been covered by government because the President knows clearly that if he tries to investigate them properly, the results could topple his government," he said.

He added that "In any civilised jurisdiction, Nana Akufo Addo would have resigned from the seat after all these series of scandals that has rocked his government some of which he is directly involved."

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since suspended Mr Adjei and referred him to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Special Prosecutor for further probe.