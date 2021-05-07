Akufo-Addo still committed to the fight against galamsey - Gideon Boako

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, Dr. Bawumia’s spokesman said: “The fight against illegal mining is a process and not an event. You saw the commitment by the President and his government at the initiation of the fight against illegal mining. It was fought to a certain level. People expressed misgivings.”

“People were not happy with the complaints. The mandate of the President has been renewed. The President has not reneged on his promise and pledge. The President has shown an increasingly renewed commitment to still fight it [illegal mining],” Mr. Boako said.

The group had said power outages, galamsey, unemployment, and poor healthcare systems show how various governments had mismanaged the economy.

Mr. Boako, however, stressed that while it is necessary for disgruntled Ghanaians to express frustrations about the current economic challenges, they ought to also highlight the viable initiatives introduced by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Pulse Ghana

“People have experienced some levels of hardship and there is an appreciation that the level of hardship is not the making of just one government. It is a collective thing. As we talk about these things, it is also important that we take stock of where we have come from and where we are today so that we can have a proper appreciation of the issues.”

“These are the strengths of us as a nation and efforts that have been put in place to reduce the sufferings of the people. We just want to keep in mind that as we recount our problems, there are equally good successes that we have chalked.”