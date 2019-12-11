He said in the not too distant future load shedding will return to Ghanaian homes due to some bad policy decisions by the Akufo-Addo government.

The former Power Minister’s comment falls on the back of the staff of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) who are on a sit-down strike beginning Wednesday, December 10, until further notice.

The GRIDCo staff are demanding government settles over GHS1.2 billion owed the company by ECG, VALCO, PDS and NEDCO.

The sit down strike would be followed by a picket at the GRIDCo Head Office at a date to be announced later by the Staff Group Leadership, the Senior Staff Association of the power supplier said in a statement.

READ JOHN JINAPOR'S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

The Nation risks experiencing a massive and total blackout during this Christmas season if the financial challenges confronting the energy sector are not resolved as a matter of urgency.

The mismanagement and political interference by the Akufo-Addo led Government in the sector is gradually crippling the energy sector of this country.

The sector under the watch of this government has deteriorated so much that Staff of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) have for the first in the history of the Power sector announced a sit-down strike beginning Wednesday, December 11, 2019 until further notice.

GRIDCo runs the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) which ensures the transmission of electricity from wholesale suppliers (generating companies) to bulk customers, which include the ECG, NEDCo among others.

The staff of GRIDCo are demanding payments of arrears worth millions of Ghana cedis which despite assurances from President Nana Akufo-Addo that the Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta will make their funds readily available has not materialised.

Despite huge receivables from the Energy Sector Levies instituted by President John Mahama, the Energy sector debts keeps rising at an alarming rate under this government and can only be attributed to gross mismanagement and lack of foresight by the current government.

This has culminated in the Electricity Company of Ghana recording over 8 billion Cedis losses since 2017.

The government must, as a matter of urgency, prioritise the Energy sector and utilise the revenue from the ESLA for its intended purposes.

It is equally important to urge Government agencies to make prompt payment for Electricity consumed rather than allow the debts pile up which ultimately threatens the stability of the sector.

Whilst sympathizing with staff of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO), the President must demonstrate leadership by ensuring a quick resolution of the impasse with the striking workers so Ghanaians can have a “Santa” Christmas with stable electricity supply even in the face of the rising cost of living.