Akufo-Addo unveils Borteyman Sports Complex

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently inaugurated the Borteyman Sports Complex. The commissioning ceremony marked the completion of a project aimed at boosting sports facilities in the region and fostering a vibrant sporting culture.

The sports complex is gearing ready to host the 13th All-African Games scheduled between March 8 and 23, 2024.

The newly commissioned complex is poised to become a hub for various sporting activities, providing state-of-the-art facilities for athletes and enthusiasts alike. The facilities include well-maintained playing fields, modern gymnasiums, and spaces for a range of sports, catering to both amateur and professional athletes.

The facility is designed to accommodate a diverse range of seven competitive sports, encompassing table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon.

Highlighting the impressive features of the Borteyman facilities, notable elements include a swimming complex with a remarkable 1,000-seater capacity. This includes a 10-lane competition swimming pool and an eight-lane warm-up swimming pool. Additionally, a multipurpose Sports Hall, capable of accommodating 1,000 spectators, is equipped to host various events such as basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis, and weightlifting.

Further enhancing the sports offerings, the complex features a 500-seater temporary dome dedicated to handball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, fencing, arm-wrestling, and a five-tennis court complex. The tennis court complex includes a notable 1,000-seater Centre Court.

During the inauguration of this state-of-the-art facility in Borteyman, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in Ghana's readiness to host the upcoming continental event on March 8.

“Fellow Ghanaians, as we enter the final stretch of preparations for the African games next month. The government of the African Union, the Association of National Teams of Africa, and the Association of Africa’s Sports Confederation, We’ll do everything possible to welcome and ensure the best arrangements for planned events. I admonish the Minister of Youth & Sports, staff of the Ministry, and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to go all out and organize the best African Game in history.”

The complex is expected to catalyze the development of local talent, offering a conducive environment for aspiring athletes to hone their skills.

Additionally, the availability of modern facilities is anticipated to attract sporting events, competitions, and tournaments, further placing the region on the map in the realm of sports.

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

