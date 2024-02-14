Akufo-Addo unveils Borteyman Sports Complex

The newly commissioned complex is poised to become a hub for various sporting activities, providing state-of-the-art facilities for athletes and enthusiasts alike. The facilities include well-maintained playing fields, modern gymnasiums, and spaces for a range of sports, catering to both amateur and professional athletes.

The facility is designed to accommodate a diverse range of seven competitive sports, encompassing table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon.

Highlighting the impressive features of the Borteyman facilities, notable elements include a swimming complex with a remarkable 1,000-seater capacity. This includes a 10-lane competition swimming pool and an eight-lane warm-up swimming pool. Additionally, a multipurpose Sports Hall, capable of accommodating 1,000 spectators, is equipped to host various events such as basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis, and weightlifting.

Further enhancing the sports offerings, the complex features a 500-seater temporary dome dedicated to handball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, fencing, arm-wrestling, and a five-tennis court complex. The tennis court complex includes a notable 1,000-seater Centre Court.

During the inauguration of this state-of-the-art facility in Borteyman, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in Ghana's readiness to host the upcoming continental event on March 8.

“Fellow Ghanaians, as we enter the final stretch of preparations for the African games next month. The government of the African Union, the Association of National Teams of Africa, and the Association of Africa’s Sports Confederation, We’ll do everything possible to welcome and ensure the best arrangements for planned events. I admonish the Minister of Youth & Sports, staff of the Ministry, and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to go all out and organize the best African Game in history.”

The complex is expected to catalyze the development of local talent, offering a conducive environment for aspiring athletes to hone their skills.