ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo will sign the anti-gay bill if it reaches his desk – Miracles Aboagye

Evans Annang

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will sign the anti-gay bill.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo

He said the President has expressed his willingness to sign the controversial bill if it gets to his desk.

Recommended articles

In an interview on JoyNews' AM Show on Friday, April 12, Aboagye reiterated the belief that President Akufo-Addo, who has consistently opposed LGBT+ activities, will sign the bill once it reaches his desk.

"The president has never said he will not sign the bill. So, I believe that he will sign it when it gets to him," Aboagye affirmed.

Aboagye urged Ghanaians to welcome criticism of the bill, highlighting the importance of constructive feedback for refining legislation to better serve the country's interests.

ADVERTISEMENT
Miracles Aboagye slams Prof Frimpong Boateng
Miracles Aboagye slams Prof Frimpong Boateng Pulse Ghana

These remarks come in the wake of Dr. Bawumia's public declaration of opposition to LGBT+ activities during his address to thousands of Muslims at Kumasi on Thursday, April 11, as they observed Eid prayers.

Dr. Bawumia firmly rejected LGBT+ practices, aligning his stance with the teachings of Islam and Ghana's cultural and societal norms.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Teenage pregnancy

Men aged 20 to 39 responsible for 86% of teenage pregnancies in Tema

PRESEC

Police apprehend four PRESEC students in faux kidnapping scheme

Murder

NDC youth organizer fatally stabbed, wife in custody

Ghana Police

Body of missing 3-year-old girl found in Asokore Mampong, tongue missing