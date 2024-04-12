He said the President has expressed his willingness to sign the controversial bill if it gets to his desk.
Akufo-Addo will sign the anti-gay bill if it reaches his desk – Miracles Aboagye
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will sign the anti-gay bill.
In an interview on JoyNews' AM Show on Friday, April 12, Aboagye reiterated the belief that President Akufo-Addo, who has consistently opposed LGBT+ activities, will sign the bill once it reaches his desk.
"The president has never said he will not sign the bill. So, I believe that he will sign it when it gets to him," Aboagye affirmed.
Aboagye urged Ghanaians to welcome criticism of the bill, highlighting the importance of constructive feedback for refining legislation to better serve the country's interests.
These remarks come in the wake of Dr. Bawumia's public declaration of opposition to LGBT+ activities during his address to thousands of Muslims at Kumasi on Thursday, April 11, as they observed Eid prayers.
Dr. Bawumia firmly rejected LGBT+ practices, aligning his stance with the teachings of Islam and Ghana's cultural and societal norms.
