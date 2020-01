President Nana Akufo-Addo's bodyguard, Alhaji Mohammed, has been enstooled as chief of Alajo. He was given the stool name Nii Ayi Quaye I.

Akufo-Addo's bodyguard enstooled chief of Alajo (Photos)

He was enstooled chief of the Alajo area by the Gbese Manste and Adontenhene of the Ga State.

President Akufo-Addo was the special guest of honour of the enstoolment celebration.

The colorful ceremony took place at the Alajo school park on Saturday, January 4, 2020.