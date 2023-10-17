Akufo-Addo’s comments at Mepe was totally unnecessary – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Mr Ablakwa indicated that this is not the time to talk about who votes for which party and who does not vote because the people are currently faced with a humanitarian crisis.

“I do not think that this is the time to be talking about votes, this is a humanitarian crisis, people have been submerged, entire communities have been submerged under the water and the VRA continues to spill.

“All the indications are that many more communities are going to be affected. My concern at this point is not about the election, I am thinking about saving lives, I am thinking about making sure that people are protected so that they can keep body and soul together in the various 19 caps that we have established,” Mr Ablakwa told TV3.

Pulse Ghana

He added “I think that those comments [by the President] are not necessary at this point, my people think that his response was too late, the way he swiftly comments on disasters elsewhere particularly in other countries we didn’t see that in this, it took a lot of public agitations for him to set up the interministerial committee and then to come and visit us here, but they say better late than never, we acknowledge his visit. What is really important is not a mere visit, mere rhetoric we want to see what plans are being put in place to alleviate the plight of our people.”

Mr Akufo-Addo, while interacting with the people of Mepe who were affected by the flood caused by the Dam Spillage on Monday, October 16, indicated that he is president for all Ghanaians irrespective of whether or not they voted for him.