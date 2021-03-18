According to the outspoken lawmaker, the government tricked Ghanaians with the free water and free electricity initiatives in 2020.

Mr. Adongo said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) perpetuated fraud on Ghanaians by making them believe the initiatives were free and it was part of the fight against COVID-19 only to turn around and tax them for it later.

According to him, it is now apparent that the government’s many interventions at the peak of the pandemic were the “biggest deception and fraud on the Ghanaian people.”

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi, Mr. Adongo criticised the government over the decision to introduce some new taxes to make up particularly for its COVID-19 expenses, describing the move as insensitive to the ordinary people.

“…at a time when a lot of people are at home and businesses are struggling to run, where do you think they will get the money? It means that the little that they will get which they could plough back to run their business, you are coming to collect it from them,” he said.

MP Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

The government, through the caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in delivering the 2021 budget last week announced the government’s proposal of introducing six new taxes.

These taxes include a COVID-19 Health Levy; 1% increase in National Health Insurance Levy and 1% increase in flat VAT rate as well as a 30 pesewas increase in fuel prices to take care of excess power capacity charges [20 pesewas] and Sanitation and Pollution Levy [10%].